Ben Carson answers NYCHA questions after major announcement

NEW YORK — Will residents of the New York Housing Authority have their voices heard under a new agreement signed by U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Mayor Bill de Blasio?

Carson answered PIX11's questions Friday, the day after the agreement was announced. Watch live in the video above.

NYCHA will soon get a federal monitor, and the city is required to spend $2.2 billion over the next few years to fix chronic problems, but the agreement keeps the Housing Authority out of a federal receivership.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit federal authorities filed on behalf of the system's 400,000 tenants, but stops short of a solution suggested by a federal judge last fall, which would be to take the system out of the city's hands and place it under federal control.

