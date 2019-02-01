1 killed in police-involved shooting in New Jersey

PASSAIC, N.J. — One person was shot and killed in a police-involved shooting in New Jersey early Friday, officials said.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the vicinity of Myrtle Avenue and Harrison Street in Passaic.

The person who was shot succumbed to their injuries shortly after, according to the Attorney General’s office.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Attorney General’s office is investigating the incident.

The investigation comes after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring the attorney general’s office to investigate a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer or while in custody.