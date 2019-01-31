Water main break floods Upper West Side streets

UPPER WEST SIDE — A water main break flooded streets on the Upper West Side Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the break along Broadway and West 99th Street after 9 a.m.

As New York City is hit with frigid, cold temperatures, crews scramble to repair the water main break before water turns into ice.

NYC Councilman Mark Levine said his office has reached out the city’s Emergency Management office and Sanitation Department to make sure the situation is addressed properly.

#UWS alert: there’s a watermain break on 99th and Broadway. @FDNY is on the scene and my office is reaching out to @nycoem and @NYCSanitation to make sure this is addressed quickly and proper precautions are taken to prevent the street from icing over. https://t.co/earExaR3YV — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) January 31, 2019

Video shows FDNY crews working to turn to water off and remove water out of the streets.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect heavy traffic if possible.

Water main break @ intersection of Broadway & West 99th Street. Expect heavy traffic and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/DKYm4mN0ME — NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) January 31, 2019