Water main break floods Upper West Side streets

UPPER WEST SIDE — A water main break flooded streets on the Upper West Side Thursday morning.
Authorities responded to the break along Broadway and West 99th Street after 9 a.m.
As New York City is hit with frigid, cold temperatures, crews scramble to repair the water main break before water turns into ice.
NYC Councilman Mark Levine said his office has reached out the city’s Emergency Management office and Sanitation Department to make sure the situation is addressed properly.
Video shows FDNY crews working to turn to water off and remove water out of the streets.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect heavy traffic if possible.