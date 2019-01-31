Warming centers open during dangerously cold weather in tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — A polar vortex is causing a dangerous wind chill across the tri-state area Thursday, prompting officials to offer safety tips and open warming centers.

Code blue warnings have been issued throughout New Jersey and New York, which is triggered when temperatures go down to freezing or below and means any homeless person will be accepted at any shelter.

Click through these links to find a warming center near you or for help finding emergency shelter: New Jersey | Nassau County, Long Island

In New Jersey, contact your local Office of Emergency Management (OEM) for more information.

In Nassau County, these emergency resource numbers will lead you to a warming center or emergency shelter:

Nassau County Office of Emergency Management: 516-573-0636

Department of Social Services (516) 227-8519: After office hours (516) 573-8626

Long Island Crisis Center (516) 679-1111

The Safe Center L.I. (516) 542-0404

Nassau University Medical Center (516) 572-0123

In New York City, residential buildings are required to have heat and hot water. Click here for more information on how to report a complaint.

Residents of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, should click here or call 718-707-7771 to report a problem.