Queens DACA recipient, first to win Rhodes Scholarship, attending State of the Union

QUEENS — A recent Harvard University graduate who is the first “Dreamer” to receive a Rhodes Scholarship is attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of a New York congresswoman.

The Rhodes Scholarship is an international postgraduate award for students to study at England’s prestigious University of Oxford.

Jin Park, a 22-year-old Queens resident, told The Associated Press he might not be allowed back in the country if he attends Oxford this fall.

Park is a native of South Korea and has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, which protects him from deportation. But Trump has rescinded overseas travel benefits for DACA holders as he seeks to end the Obama-era program.

Park was invited to attend the State of the Union by New York Congresswoman Grace Meng, who represents the 6th congressional district in Queens.

Meng says she invited Park to attend Trump’s address Tuesday in the hope of of bringing more attention to his plight and that of thousands of other young immigrants.