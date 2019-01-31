Petland Discounts closing NY, NJ and Connecticut stores after founder dies: reports

BRENTWOOD, L.I. — Pet store chain Petland Discounts Inc. is closing all retail store locations across the tri-state area, according to a report from The Journal News on Thursday.

Reports of the store closings come after the company’s founder and sole owner Neil Padron died earlier this month. Newsday reports that Padron, 74, died on Jan. 14 from bladder cancer. Padron founded the company in 1965, and it had at least 100 stores in its prime.

Both The Journal News and NJ.com reported that the store closings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could mean layoffs for hundreds of employees.

An employee at one of the New Jersey stores told NJ.com that liquidation sales at the stores could begin in March, with merchandise on sale for up to half-off.

The company website was down as of Thursday, with the message “our website is currently under construction,” written above the company’s customer service phone number and email address.

PIX11 has reached out to Petland Discounts for comment and has yet to hear back.