Manhattan elevator that trapped housekeeper for 3 days had bad motor

NEW YORK — Officials say the private elevator that broke down inside a Manhattan townhouse and trapped a housekeeper for three days had a faulty motor.

The New York Post reports that the Department of Buildings inspected the elevator on Wednesday and determined that it had stalled after its hoist motor suddenly burned out.

Firefighters freed the 53-year-old woman on Monday after responding to a 911 call and forcing entry into the lift. She told them she’d been trapped since last Friday while the owners were away for the weekend.

The townhouse is owned by a billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens.

The buildings department also said the emergency phone inside the elevator wasn’t working. The agency said it issued three violations for the defective elevator.