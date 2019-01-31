Man, 24, killed by shot to the neck in Washington Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A 24-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of a sedan was killed by a gunshot wound to his neck early Thursday and the driver was injured, police said.

They were in the sedan on West 158th Street between Amsterdam and Broadway when a black Cadillac SUV pulled up along the passenger side, officials said. A man got out of the SUV and fired at the sedan.

The 25-year-old man in the driver seat of the sedan was hit in the arm. Police sources said he's a member of the Trinitarios gang. He went to the hospital himself for treatment.

A 22-year-old woman in the backseat of the sedan was not harmed.

No arrests have been made. The shooter got back in the SUV and drove off in an unknown direction. Police have not released any description of the shooter.

Roberto Vasquez, the 24-year-old victim shot in the neck, died at a local hospital.

