MALVERNE, Long Island -- A Long Island fourth-grader received the surprise of her life Thursday when the Moment of Magic Foundation surprised her with something she has always wished for, a long-haired wig.

Sydney Clarke, who is battling four different illnesses, thought the day would be like any other, but thanks to the school security guard and the foundation, it's a day she will never forget.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has the story from Malverne, Long Island.