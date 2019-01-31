Knife-wielding man ties up family in Manhattan home invasion

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A knife-wielding man tied up a family during a Thursday afternoon home invasion, police said.

He entered an apartment on the fourth floor of a West 78th Street building near Riverside Drive and threatened the family with a knife, an NYPD spokesman said. The man tied up the parents and their adult daughter, then kept them in two separate rooms while he took an undetermined amount of cash.

When police arrived on scene, they spotted a 30-year-old man who matched the suspect’s description, officials said. He was arrested following a foot pursuit.

The man hasn’t been charged yet. He was taken to an area hospital because he “started acting up” after he was taken into custody. The man spat in an officer’s face and tried to bite other officers.