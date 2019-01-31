Group beat, rob teenage girl in Bronx subway station

SOUTH BRONX — A group of four beat a teenage girl and robbed her in a Bronx subway station late Sunday night, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was in the Third Avenue-East 149th Street station when a group of four punched her in the ace and head repeatedly, officials said. They took her belt, her ski mask and a pair of earphones, then fled out of the station and ran southbound on Willis Avenue.

The victim suffered pain, swelling and bruising to her face and neck, police said. She was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers. They are all believed to be 17 to 20 years old. This is what they were last seen wearing:

A black coat with a fur-lined hood, black sweatpants and white sneakers

A red hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black sneakers

A blue and black coat with a hood, dark colored sweatpants and white sneakers

A black hooded sweater, black pants and black sneakers

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).