Gov. Murphy tours damage left by Marcal Paper fire

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ — Small fires continued to burn inside the Marcal Paper factory in Elmwood Park, New Jersey Thursday evening.

A fast moving fire that began Wednesday around 5 p.m. destroyed 90 percent of the facility, leaving over 500 employees without jobs.

Governor Phil Murphy toured the burned out site Thursday telling PIX11 News, “to have no injuries and deaths is a small miracle.”

Marcal Paper CEO Robert Baron explained, “tissue manufacturing is a high temperature, high dust environment and there’s always a risk of fire.”

Baron told reporters the Marcal family is thankful for the first responders on the scene.

Governor Murphy said the state will help the men and women left unemployed after the factory’s destruction.