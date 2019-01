Fresh take on Super Bowl party food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why not mix it up this Super Bowl Sunday? Instead of just chips, pizza and wings, take your party food up a notch.

Limor Suss, founder of LimorLoves.com, has a fresh take. Check out some of her winning recipes.

RECIPE FOR BUFFALO BITES:

WHAT YOU NEED:

1 CUP COOKED CHICKEN, SHREDDED

1/4 CUP HOT SAUCE (MY FAV IS FRANKS RED HOT WINGS)

1 PACKAGE ATHENS® MINI FILLO SHELLS

2 TABLESPOONS BLUE CHEESE

2 TABLESPOONS SCALLIONS

DIRECTIONS:

IN A SMALL BOWL, COMBINE SHREDDED CHICKEN WITH HOT SAUCE. PLACE ONE TABLESPOON OF CHICKEN IN EACH FILLO SHELL. ADD CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE GARNISH WITH SCALLIONS SERVE IMMEDIATELY

RECIPE FOR BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP:

WHAT YOU NEED:

1 PKG CREAM CHEESE, SOFTENED 1/2 CUP - FRANK'S RED HOT BUFFALO WINGS SAUCE

1/2 CUP RANCH 2 CUPS SHREDDED CHICKEN 1/2 CUP CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE (OR YOUR CHEESE OF CHOICE)

HOW TO MAKE

COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS IN A SLOW COOKER UNTIL ALL IS BUBBLY AND DELISH.

SERVE WITH CELERY, CARROTS AND YOUR FAV CHIPS

RECIPE ADAPTED FROM FRANKSREDHOT.COM