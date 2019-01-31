Fire burns through commercial building in Brooklyn: FDNY

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Crews battle a fire that broke out at a building in Brooklyn early Thursday.

Authorities responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 376 Vernon Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood at about 3:40 a.m.

About 39 units and 175 firefighters are on scene, according to fire officials.

Firefighters have been pulled from the building and are working to put out the blaze from the outside, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Citizen video shows flames and heavy smoke surrounding the building, seen from buildings blocks away.

This is a developing story.

AIR11 is over the scene: