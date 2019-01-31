Family speaks out after mother dies when suffering medical condition, falling down subway stairs

The family of a mother who died when she apparently suffered a pre-existing medical condition and fell down subway stairs in Manhattan spoke to PIX11’s Jay Dow Thursday.

Watch:

Malaysia Goodson was carrying her 18-month-old daughter down the stairs of the 7th Avenue uptown B-D-E station Monday night when she fell to her death. Her daughter suffered minor injuries and was later returned to her family.

The 22-year-old mother had already climbed down five flights of stairs to the final staircase leading to the platform, but fell at the top of the last staircase, which consists of two separate flights of stairs.

The incident prompted immediate cries from locals to make subway stations more easily accessible for those who have a difficult time getting up and down stairs, such as those carrying children and strollers.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner released a brief statement about Goodson’s death.

“While the cause of death is pending in this case, we can state that there is no significant trauma, and this fatality appears to be related to a pre-existing medical condition,” according to the medical examiner’s office.