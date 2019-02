QUEENS — A Delta flight to Los Angeles International Airport landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday night after the “pilot declared an emergency,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1975 landed at JFK around 9:20 p.m., officials said.

Possible smoke was reported in the cockpit, an FAA spokesman said.

“We just turned around right after takeoff to make an emergency landing,” one passenger tweeted.

The FAA will investigate.