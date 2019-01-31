× Dead woman found wrapped in blanket at Brooklyn apartment: sources

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn — A woman’s body was found wrapped in a blanket at a Brooklyn apartment, sources said Thursday.

Police arrived at the apartment along East 18th Street and Tennis Court at Prospect Park South to perform a wellness check, according to sources.

The man who answered the door told officers the woman didn’t like to be disturbed while sleeping and became belligerent after officers tried to go into the bedroom, sources said.

Police used a Taser to get him under control, said sources.

When they went into the bedroom to check on the woman, cops found the woman’s body face down and wrapped in a blanket on the floor, according to sources.

There are no signs of trauma, according to authorities. The cause of death is under investigation.

Her identity was not immediately released.

The man was taken into custody for his behavior, said police.