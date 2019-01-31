Commuters warned of icy roads, snarled transit service during brutal cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As a polar vortex brought bitter cold air to the tri-state region and wind chill temperatures well below zero degrees, commuters are cautioned to be aware of icy roads and impacted service.

Despite sunny skies on Thursday, temperatures will only be able to rise into the mid to upper teens during the day. Keep in mind, it will remain rather breezy, keeping wind chills down at around 0 through the day. Wind chill temperatures will range from -10 to -20 over much of the area, with some spots in Ulster and Sullivan counties experiencing wind chill temperatures of -20 to -30 degrees.

These subzero temperatures could lead to icy conditions and wet roadways, and motorists should drive with extra caution.

Transit service are may also be affected during brutal cold temperatures. Though not immediately linked to the cold weather, several LIRR trains are delayed due to equipment trouble and broken rails. The Port Jefferson Branch is experiencing delays of 10-15 minutes on the trains traveling west due to a broken rail west of Huntington. Trains have been directed to operate at a reduced speed as a precaution. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Switch problems at Newark Penn and Grove Street stations have also impacted service on the New Jersey Transit. Newark Light Rail Broad St. Extension service is suspended in both directions, while Mainline service is subject to up to 40-minute delays. Raritan Valley trains are also subject to up to 20-minute delays in both directions due to Conrail switch issues near Newark.

With wind chill temperatures ranging between -10 to -20 degrees in some areas, commuters are advised to be cautious while walking up and down station staircases and walking along icy platforms and while boarding and exiting trains.

LIRR station waiting rooms will also remain open around the clock through Friday and will resume normal schedules on Saturday.

With sub-freezing temperatures forecast for our area, please be cautious when on station staircases & platforms and when boarding and exiting trains. Please walk, don't run on platforms and stairs and allow for extra travel time. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 31, 2019

For the latest LIRR service updates, click here and for the latest on NJ Transit, click here.