Cardi B makes NY court appearance for strip club melee

NEW YORK — Cardi B has made a brief appearance in a New York City courtroom in a case stemming from a strip club melee last fall.

Rapper Cardi B leaves the courtroom after a hearing at Queens Criminal Court on January 31, 2019 in New York. The Grammy-nominated rapper briefly appeared in criminal court on Thursday over her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl.(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s check-in lasted all of a minute Thursday. She’s due back April 4 on misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges.

She posed for photographers lining the frigid courthouse steps.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 when she argued with a 23-year-old woman bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Cardi B is performing at a Super Bowl concert this week in Atlanta. She starts a Las Vegas residency in the spring.