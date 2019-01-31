Beloved Enid’s in Greenpoint to close after 20 years

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Enid’s, a beloved mainstay in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, whose motto was “since before you moved here,” will close its doors for good after 20 years in business, according to an Instagram post.
Their last day will be March 31.
The announcement comes just a year after another favorite neighborhood spot across the street, Matcheless, closed down after 15 years.
Enid’s, which opened in 1999 at the corner of Manhattan and Driggs avenues, was well-known for its brunch and late night dance parties.
In the Instagram announcement, they wrote:
We hope that you’ll celebrate these next two months.
“Dance” all night on Friday
Have some mimosas (and so many glasses of orange juice that we can’t even believe it) at brunch on Saturday
Do something illegal with the barback in the bathroom that night
Drink too many frozen Harrisons the next day (Sunday)
While eating pancakes, bacon and bloody marys marvel at how different enids brunch is from club enids
During the week, come in for lunch (before work) or happy hour (after work) and tell us all about it
Have a kid (better change the laws of biology quick) & bring them in for their first lemon slice
Teach them how to talk and say “I love those enids pickles” or “I’ll have two beers” (actually happened)
Make an apple pie (great again)
Cut some snowflakes for the dining room shaped snow globe
You don’t have to remember how you got home…
but we hope you’ll remember that you were here.
We will !!!
LOVE FOREVER:
ENIDS