Beloved Enid’s in Greenpoint to close after 20 years

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Enid’s, a beloved mainstay in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, whose motto was “since before you moved here,” will close its doors for good after 20 years in business, according to an Instagram post.

Their last day will be March 31.

The announcement comes just a year after another favorite neighborhood spot across the street, Matcheless, closed down after 15 years.

Enid’s, which opened in 1999 at the corner of Manhattan and Driggs avenues, was well-known for its brunch and late night dance parties.

In the Instagram announcement, they wrote: