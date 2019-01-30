Thieves break into Bronx day care, steal baby formula and cash: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are looking for the men accused of breaking into a Bronx day care twice.

Authorities responded to two burglary reports at the Brightside Day Care Center along St. Anns Avenue in Woodstock.

The first incident occurred on Christmas day between midnight and 7 a.m. Two men gained entry into the day care and took various household items and about $158 in cash, police said.

About two weeks later, police say a man threw an object into the glass door of the day care and removed baby formula before fleeing.

The men wanted for questioning are described to be about 30 years old. One was last seen wearing a black hat, red pants, a red hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and black sneakers.

The second man is sought for both incidents and was last seen wearing a black hat, a dark grey coat, light grey hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

