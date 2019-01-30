Sorry kids, NYC schools to remain open Thursday despite freezing temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City schools will remain open Thursday, despite viciously cold weather expected to envelope the tri-state area, Mayor Bill de Blasio and schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said Wednesday.

Thursday will see highs in the mid-teens, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like it's 5 to 10 degrees below zero for much of the day.

While the city is preparing warming centers and encouraging residents without heat to call 311, de Blasio said at an afternoon news conference Wednesday that schools will remain open this week.

All schools have emergency weather protocols, and students will remain inside Thursday, Carranza said.

If a snowsquall, or event that includes moderate to heavy snowfall and gusty winds, occurs, students will shelter in place and there could be slight delays in in schedules, including bus routes, according to Carranza said.

"Aside from that we are open, we are ready for business, and we are ready to keep kids warm and safe," Carranza said.

De Blasio and Carranza discuss the weather: