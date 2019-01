NEW YORK — A snow squall warning was issued for parts of the tri-state area, including New York City on Wednesday.

The warning is set to last through 4 p.m.

A snow squall is a sudden amount of moderate to heavy snowfall that includes strong, gusty winds.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 4:00 PM EST for I-287, I-684, I-95, US-1 near Bridgeport–Stamford, CT–NY; I-84, US-202, US-6, US-7 near Danbury, CT–NY and I-278, I-287, I-478, I-295 near New York–Newark, NY–NJ–CT. pic.twitter.com/6X9CkyNOde — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 30, 2019