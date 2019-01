Laurelton, Queens — Police say a retired corrections officer has shot a man who was breaking into his Queens home.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the retiree’s home, located on 138th Avenue and 227th Street in Laurelton.

Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital with what they believed to be a head injury.

Officers were searching for a second suspect who ran away.

Police say the retired corrections officer is cooperating.

The investigation remains ongoing.