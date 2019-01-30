Honoring the crew of AirMed One, emergency helicopter for Hackensack Meridian Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craig Treadway headed to West Milford, New Jersey, to meet the courageous team of paramedics, flight nurses, pilots, and mechanics, behind AirMed One.

The emergency helicopter supports the Hackensack Meridian Health network, flying patients between hospitals and responding to 911 emergencies.

The chopper is at the ready 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the team has headed out on over 1,700 missions since the program started just seven years ago in April 2012.

Craig also got an up-close look inside the helicopter, and a demonstration of what happens when the team responds to an emergency.

