Mom who fell down subway stairs suffered medical episode: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The young mother who died after falling down the subway stairs in midtown may have suffered a medical episode, according to police.

Malaysia Goodson was carrying her 18-month-old daughter down the stairs of the 7th Avenue uptown B-D-E station Monday night. The 22-year-old mother had already climbed down five flights of stairs to the final staircase leading to the platform, but fell at the top of the last staircase, which consists of two separate flights of stairs.

Goodson, who’s originally from the Bronx but lived with her mother in Stamford, Connecticut, apparently shielded the stroller as she crashed to the bottom of the last flight of stairs. Goodson died after the impact.

Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she passed away. The baby, named Rhylee, was treated at the scene, and was in good condition. Next to her, were bags full of groceries, according to the New York Post.

“I can’t think straight, I’ll be honest with you,” said Dieshe Goodson, 23, Malaysia’s brother, in front of their home in Stamford Tuesday morning. “I don’t know what to do.”

“You could tell she was very protective,” he continued. “She died trying to protect her baby.”

The New York Post reports that Goodson had a thyroid issues and was experiencing headaches the day before her death. A medical examiner will determine the official cause of her death.

The 7th Avenue station, which runs along 53rd Street, is like 75 percent of all New York City Transit subway stations: it has no elevator. Its only escalators are set to go up almost all of the time.

Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted, in part, “The subway system is not accessible for everyone. That’s an environment the MTA should not allow.”

The MTA released a statement calling the incident “absolutely heartbreaking.”

“While the ultimate cause of the event is being investigated by the MTA, medical examiner, and the NYPD, we know how important it is to improve accessibility in our system,” MTA spokesperson Shams Tarek said. “The Fast Forward Plan acknowledges and prioritizes this work as one of four key priorities, and aims to ensure that riders will never be more than two stops away from a station with an elevator. This will be accomplished through the addition of up to 50 elevators over the next five years. We believe this is an important issue of practicality and equality, and once accomplished, riders will never be more than two stops away from a station with an elevator.”

Rhylee is now in the custody of her father, in the Bronx. He, along with the rest of the family, according to Goodson’s brother, are in shock.

“He was just devastated, too,” Dieshe Goodson said. “Everybody was just devastated.”

On Wednesday, advocates and riders rallied outside the 7th Avenue station, pleading for station accessibility.