Meet the new Evan Hansen: Long Island teen Andrew Barth Feldman talks Broadway debut

Broadway has found its newest Evan Hansen and he hails from Long island.

Andrew Barth Feldman, who makes his Broadway debut Wednesday night, is the first teenager to step into the lead role of the Tony Award-winning play Dear Evan Hansen.

Oji Obiekwe got a chance to sit down with this talented young actor to talk about this life-changing experience, and why people will be remembering Feldman's name for years to come.

Dear Evan Hansen is playing at the Music Box Theatre and tickets are on sale now.