Firefighters battle massive blaze at Marcal Paper factory in NJ as temps plummet

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Firefighters are battling a massive 7-alarm blaze at a paper factory in New Jersey Wednesday evening as temperatures plummet into single digits.

It started just after 5 p.m. at one of the Marcal Paper Mills warehouses in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. The warehouse contains large paper rolls and is used to make toilet paper, paper towels and tissues, according to officials.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters were still trying to extinguish the flames around 7:30 p.m.

Police Chief and Borough Administrator Michael Foligno said at a press conference that frigid temperatures are a concern for first responders. He said if it was not so cold and windy, the fire would have been knocked down already and added the “whipping” wind feeds the flames and causes them to spread rapidly.

“It’s not our first fire here, it’s frequent, it’s a paper mill so it happens a lot,” Foligno said, adding that Marcal has its own fire brigade and is “pretty good about controlling fires.”

Delays were reported on Route 80 near the westbound Exit 61 ramp around 6 p.m., according to NJ511. The ramp was closed and traffic was being detoured.

PIX11’s Cristian Benavides is on the scene and will have a full report on the 10 p.m. news.