LI town unveils new solution to discarded needles, syringes found in community

HEMPSTEAD, NY — One of the busiest town halls on Long Island is responding to complaints about multiple discarded needles and syringes being found in their garbage receptacles.

For months, town workers have been finding the needles and have raised concern about possible accidental needle piercings of the public or workers themselves.

On Wednesday, the town announced the unveiling of a "sharp boxes" program that allows for the needles to be safely disposed. Videographer Keith Lopez was there for the unveiling.