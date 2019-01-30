Jesselyn Silva: A champ in training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jesselyn Silva is only 12 years old and she already has her eyes set on the future.

She plans to compete in the 2024 Olympics in boxing — and she's not alone.

At the Savage Boxing & Fitness Gym in Hackensack, New Jersey, they're training up champions, but this gym is more than boxing, it's about winning both inside and outside of the ring, and offering mentoring and mental health assistance to families who may not have the resources.

Refresh this story for video of our interview with Silva.

Click here to pre-order Silva's memoir.

Follow Silva on Instagram and Twitter.

Click here for mental-health programs with counselor Billy Mercedes.