Iconic St. Mark’s Comics closing after 36 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A famous comic book store in Manhattan is closing its doors after over 30 years of business.

St. Mark’s Comics, which has been a part of the East Village community for 36 years, will close at the end of February, the store announced on social media.

Yes.

After 36 years of serving the #EastVillage, world famous St.Mark's Comics will be closing at the end of February.

Thanks for all your kind words and concern as word has gotten out.

We will be starting our store-emptying #sale tomorrow morning @ 11AM.

Stay tuned for more! — St. Mark's Comics (@StMarksComicsNY) January 29, 2019

The store also announced a sale starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.

“We are forever grateful to our customers, who made it possible to pursue our passion for so long,” the iconic store said in a Facebook post.

Tributes have poured in on social media from comic book fans, writers and authors, including Brian Michael Bendis, a comic book writer known for his works including Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” and “Ultimate Spider-Man,” and author Neil Gaiman.

gutted! I salute you @StMarksComicsNY you've been amazing to my pals and i for our entire careers and always a delight when we stopped by. go there and enjoy them while you can. https://t.co/LUnFcoOhl2 — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) January 30, 2019