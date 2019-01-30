Full list of Thursday school delays, closings for NY, NJ and Connecticut

Several schools will be delayed Thursday throughout the tri-state area as brutal cold from a polar vortex causes issues.

Wind chill values will make it feel like it’s 5 to 10 degrees below zero for much of the day.

New York City public schools will be open, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday afternoon. All schools have emergency weather protocols, and students will remain inside Thursday, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.

“We are ready for business, and we are ready to keep kids warm and safe,” Carranza said.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York and New Jersey. This list is being updated as schools make their decisions about closures for Thursday, Jan. 31.

