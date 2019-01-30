Families in Bronx building feeling the deep freeze after several days without heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosa Oyola lives at the Castle hill Houses in the Bronx with her 3-year-old grandson Darnell. They've been without heat for days.

“We are suffering here with our kids. It’s not fair. Fix it,” said Oyola.

Judy Jones lives in the same building on the same floor and she says she is frustrated and cold too.

“I’m sick right now because of the no heat. I’m mad. My son doesn’t want to come here because it’s too cold,” said Jones.

According to a press release from the City, the New York City Housing Authority says they have their situation room up and running they are:

Increasing heating response teams from Wednesday through Friday, with teams working day, evening, and overnight shifts.

Adding more staff at the Customer Contact Center

Opening one warming center in every borough

And concerning the Castle Hill Houses outages, a spokesperson says staff are on site and looking into possible heat issues at Castle Hill Houses. Any resident with an issue can use the MyNYCHA app or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to file a work order 24 hours a day.

About 400 NYCHA residents are experiencing heat or hot water issues as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"Severe cold snaps put huge stresses on old boilers," mayoral spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted. "NYCHA repair staff are working around the clock to keep them going."

