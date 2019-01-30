Deep freeze, bitter cold descends on tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An intense line of snow showers —also known as a snow squall — crossed through the region during Wednesday afternoon, causing white-out conditions as heavy snow came down along with strong gusty winds. This marked the arrival of the brutally cold air that been called the polar vortex. Wind Chill Advisories have been posted across the region as feel-like readings are expected to drop well below 0.

Ahead of the snow showers, temperatures were in the mid 30s during the middle of the day. After the snow passed, temperatures rapidly tumbled down into the teens through the evening. Winds also gusted in upwards of 40 mph from the west. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits, but more importantly, wind chill values will be around 10 below zero for much of the region. Areas well north and west could go down to 20 below zero.

Despite sunny skies on Thursday, temperatures will only be able to rise into the mid to upper teens during the day. Keep in mind, it will remain rather breezy, keeping wind chills down at around 0 through the day.

Friday features more clouds as a system passes to the south. There could be a stray flurry as a result. Temperatures will remain rather cold, but the winds should be calmer, making it feel more tolerable. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 20s.

Through the weekend, temperatures will continue to moderate as the jet stream starts to lift across the eastern half of the nation. Temperatures climb through the 30s and into the lower 40s by Sunday.

Early next week, highs could actually be in the 50s due the southerly flow. Some rain could accompany the warm up, but, for now, heavy rainfall should hold off until Wednesday when the next storm system passes.