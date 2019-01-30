City Council grills Amazon Execs during meeting over LIC headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens -- Protesters disrupted a City Council hearing Wednesday morning as Amazon discussed their new headquarters in Long Island City.

Lawmakers including Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer grilled Amazon’s Vice President of Policy. Amazon’s HQ2 would be located in Van Bramer’s district.

Much of the debate in the City Council chambers was about jobs.

Amazon’s Brian Huseman explained, “Amazon’s investment in Long Island City will create 25,0000 jobs over 10 years with an average salary of more than $150,00.”

Councilman Van Bramer expressed concern about those jobs telling PIX11 News, “no Amazon employees can be unionized. That’s what they said today.”

Van Bramer called on the Mayor and Governor to call off the deal with Amazon.

Amazon argued their corporate campus would bring benefit New Yorkers. They unveiled new initiatives include computer science classes at over 100 public high schools.

Huseman also announced “we are beginning a program to hire NYCHA residents for jobs in our awards winning customer service department.”