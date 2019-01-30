Bus, car crash in Newark; injuries unknown: NJ Transit

NEWARK — A car and bus — and possibly a second bus — were involved in a crash in front of homes in Newark Wednesday.

NJ Transit officials confirm Bus No. 9538 was involved in an incident with a car near Bergen Street and Nye Avenue in Newark. It was first reported around 10 a.m.

Nine people were on the bus, which was traveling on route 39 from Irvington to Newark, according to NJ Transit. No one on the bus was injured.

The car was badly damaged in the crash. AIR11 showed it was smashed from front to back, and appeared to have at least one door ripped off.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the car.

NJ Transit officials had no information about a second bus being involved, but AIR11 footage showed bus No. 9540 parked near the one confirmed to be involved in the incident.

That second bus was stopped in the middle of the road, while Bus No. 9538 blocked a home’s driveway.