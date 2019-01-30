Ben Carson coming to NYC to make ‘huge and historic’ housing announcement, HUD official says

NEW YORK — Housing Secretary Ben Carson will be in New York Thursday to make a “huge and historic” announcement that will be “great news” for the residents of the New York City Housing Authority, local Housing and Urban Development official Lynne Patton said on Twitter.

“However, whether or not this announcement will be great news for the @NYCMayor remains to be seen,” she tweeted.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson was not happy with the lack of clarity in her tweet. He said that “playing coy” over something that could impact that lives of hundreds of thousands was “disgusting.”

“This isn’t a ratings ploy,” he tweeted. “This is real life. Enough with the games.”

Carson’s visit comes as HUD, federal prosecutors and City Hall reach a deadline on fixing problems at NYCHA, which has long been plagued by lead, mold and heating issues, among others.

Mayoral spokesman Eric Phillips responded to Patton on Twitter.

“It’s really cold out and, like last night and like all the nights ahead, the Mayor is focused on residents in NYCHA apartments,” Phillips tweeted.

She replied.

“Excellent news. However, I am not in the business of passing out awards to people for doing their jobs. We ALL want what’s best for the residents,” she tweeted. “Tomorrow is a NEW DAY.”

Patton also referenced her plans to stay in a NYCHA building, which were pushed off because of the lengthy federal government shutdown.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer also got involved.

“The only announcement about NYCHA should be a real financial commitment,” he tweeted. “Anything less than that is total bulls**t.”