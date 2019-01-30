Retired correction officer fatally shoots attempted car theft suspect in the head in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens — A retired correction officer fatally shot an attempted car theft suspect in the head following a struggle in Queens on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect and another man had been trying to break into a Lexus SUV, officials said. A 58-year-old retired NYC Corrections Officer confronted the men.

One of the men hit the retired officer in the face with a firearm, police said. The retired officer fired his personal gun and struck one of the men in the head.

That suspect was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

The other suspect fled the location. He has not yet been arrested.

The retired officer suffered lacerations to his face, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Identifying information has not been released for either suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).