Amazon to fund computer science classes at over 130 NYC high schools

NEW YORK — More than 130 New York City high schools will start providing computer science courses, supported by the Amazon Future Engineer initiative.

The Amazon Future Engineer is a nationwide childhood-to-career program aimed at making computer science available to children in underrepresented and underserved communities.

Students will have access to in-demand introductory and AP Computer Science courses by the fall, which would assist in developing skills that can be used toward careers in technology and innovation.

Of the 130 schools, more than 30 will be in Queens, which is where Amazon plans to open one of its new headquarters.

Amazon’s funding provides lessons and tutorials for students and teachers, designed to inspire students and develop their understanding of technology and coding.

By 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be 1.4 million computer-science-related jobs available and only 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs.

“We want to help make sure more children across New York City gain the coding skills necessary to have successful careers in many fields,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon.

“We are excited that Amazon Future Engineer will immediately impact more than 130 schools and thousands of students who do not currently have access to computer science education. We will continue to invest in bringing these classes to more schools in New York City and across the U.S.”

For a full list of high schools involved in the initiative, click here.