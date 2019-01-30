64-year-old woman struck and killed in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed in Manhattan Tuesday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., police said Mei Zhuan entered the street behind an Audi SUV that was attempting to reverse into a parking spot along East 91st Street between Park and Lexington avenues.

Zhuan was then struck by the vehicle and fell to the ground, according to police.

She was found on the roadway with head trauma. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.