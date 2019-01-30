Search for mom who disappeared with her children on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Police are looking for three missing children who were last seen on Long Island Saturday night.

Marlissa Bein-Aime, 11, Cynthia Bein-Aime, 8, and Welton Dorsainvil, 3 months, were reported missing at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday after they were last seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Hempstead, police said.

The children may be in the company of their mother, Magdala Dorsainvil, according to police. She is believed to be driving a black 2013 Nissan Rouge with the NY registration HHA8590.

The children have two different fathers, who are concerned about the children’s whereabouts, police said.

There are no custody issues between the parents, and no criminality is suspected, according to police.

Marlissa is described to be 4-feet 4-inches tall, 101 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Cynthia is described to be 3-feet 1-inch tall, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Welton is described to be 2 feet tall, 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.