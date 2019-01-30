2 stabbed, 1 arrested after fight breaks out in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man was arrested and two others were stabbed after a fight broke out in Manhattan Tuesday night.

Police said three men got into a dispute along West 25th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea at about 6:30 p.m.

Authorities arrived to find two men stabbed. A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the torso, and a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the hip, police said.

Both are expected to survive, according to cops.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene and faces charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.