Woman carrying stroller holding 1-year-old baby dies after falling down midtown subway stairs

MIDTOWN — Tragedy struck in midtown on Monday after a woman carrying her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller fell down the subway steps and died. Her child sustained minor injuries.

Malaysia Goodson was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of the southbound 7th Avenue B, D and E subway station just before 8 p.m.

The 22-year-old Stamford, Connecticut mother was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

First responders treated the baby girl at the scene. She has since been reunited with her father and grandparents.

The cause of Goodson’s death will be determined by a medical examiner.