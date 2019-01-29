Three teens sought for attack at East Village McDonald’s: police

EAST VILLAGE — The NYPD released images Tuesday of three teenagers sought for attacking a man officials say defended an elderly couple at a McDonald’s in the East Village last month.

On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 29, police say the three individuals, seen in photos provided by the NYPD, punched and kicked a 44-year-old man in the face and body at the McDonalds at 404 East 14th St.

Police say the altercation occurred when the victim reportedly intervened after seeing the individuals harassing an elderly couple in the fast-food restaurant.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face, and bruising to his face and body. He was hospitalized, and treated and released.

Police describe the first individual as a 14- to 17-year-old male with eyeglasses, standing at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, beige jacket and blue jeans.

The second individual is a 14- to 17-year-old male, standing at 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, with black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Police say the third individual is a 14- to 17-year-old female with red or light-brown hair, standing at about 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, red and yellow pants, with gray and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).