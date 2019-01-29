Thousands without heat in NYC public housing on eve of polar vortex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Thousands of NYCHA residents are without heat Tuesday on the eve of a polar vortex expected to slam New York with below-freezing temperatures.

Claudia Perez, the tenant association president of the Washington houses that has 14 buildings in Harlem, says many of the buildings have inconsistent heat.

“I have over 1500 seniors," Perez said. "The heat is on, but we still have pocket situations and lines where they haven’t had heat heat all season."

PIX11 checked the heat in apartments in several buildings, some apartments did have heat. But some families say they feel lucky when they are warm.

“It’s like a prize, like you won the lottery. It's ridiculous," Perez said. "This is the worst season ever." PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA and a spokesperson says they are checking into concerns at the Washington Houses.

Link to heat outages: https://my.nycha.info/Outages/Outages.aspx

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us any resident with an issue can use the MyNYCHA app or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to file a work order 24 hours a day.

There are no confirmed heat service interruptions at Washington Houses. We pursue heat work orders and service interruptions in the follow order:

Development-wide outages

Buildings outages

Stairwell (line) outages

Individual apartment issues

This order ensures that we are maximizing our resources to restore service to as many people as quickly as possible. To achieve this, our staff monitors our work order system and receives alerts when a development or building has a spike in the number of work orders related to heating.

If residents are not reporting their heat complaints to NYCHA, our staff will not be aware of the issue.

