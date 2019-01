Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyler Perry's hit OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots just launched its 7th season in early January, and actress Angela Robinson's character Veronica is just as villainous as ever!

The New Jersey native sat down with PIX11's Oji Obiekwe about why fans love to hate her character, her Broadway past, and which Broadway show she'd love to be a part of someday.