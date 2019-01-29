Celebrity spiritual medium Erika Gabriel does a reading for Jill Nicolini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, more than ever, people are turning to mediums for answers to life's biggest questions.

Jill Nicolini sat down with spiritual medium Erika Gabriel to talk about how she discovered her connection to the spiritual realm, big names she's done readings for, and how she's even used her gift to help solve crimes.

Plus, Jill got reading of her own, with a little help of some of personal spiritual guides.

Learn more about Erika Gabriel on her website, including how to get your own reading.