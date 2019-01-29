Russell scores 30, Nets beat Bulls for 9th straight at home

NEW YORK — D’Angelo Russell scored 30 points, Shabazz Napier had 24 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 122-117 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win at home.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 points and Joe Harris had 17 for the Nets, who have won 13 of their last 14 at Barclays Center and seven of eight overall.

Brooklyn started slow in the first quarter, shooting just 8 for 29 from the field, after losing at Boston on Monday night.

The Nets trailed by nine at one point and 54-50 at halftime, but turned it around after Russell made three straight baskets during a one-minute stretch that bridged the end of the third quarter and the final period.

Zach Levine had 26 points and Jabari Parker added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

After Joe Harris made a pair of free throws to increase Brooklyn’s lead 116-108 with 39 seconds remaining, Levine led Chicago on a 5-1 run to cut the deficit 117-113 with 22 seconds left.

A free throw from Russell made it 118-113.

After a Bulls timeout, Wayne Selden’s 3-pointer was waved off after a video replay review determined he had stepped on the sideline before shooting the ball.

TIP INS

Nets: Napier’s five 3-pointers matched a career-high. … Brooklyn’s nine-game winning streak at home is the second-longest active winning streak in the league. Toronto has won its last 10 at home.

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE

Brooklyn rookie F Rodions Kurucs was selected to the Rising Stars game, which will be held Feb. 15, two nights before the All-Star Game in Charlotte.

The Latvian will be play for the World team. He has been a pleasant surprise for the up-and-coming Nets this season. The 20-year-old is the lowest drafted player chosen to this year’s game between the top first- and second-year players.

Kurucs entered the night averaging 9.4 points off 49.4 percent shooting from the field in 34 games.

He will be joined by starting center Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft. Allen, who will be on the U.S. squad, is averaging 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 49 games this season.

F Lauri Markkanen will represent the Bulls. He has posted 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 27 games after missing the first 18 to start his second season in the league due to a sprained right elbow.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Continue a three-game trip Wednesday night in Miami.

Nets: Play at San Antonio on Wednesday night.