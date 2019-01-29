Retired firefighters take a stand after American flag destroyed in the East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- An American flag was cut from a FDNY ambulance and left in the gutter at Second Avenue and 9th Street in the East Village last week.

"It enraged me to the point where I had to come and do something," Retired 9/11 first responder Chris Edwards said.

Edwards and another 9/11 responder, Tom Lonegan, wanted to take a stand. With American flags in hand and patriotism in their hearts, they stood in solidarity at the site of the vandalism on Tuesday. They were eager to let those passing by know what happened.

"You can talk about it," Edwards said. "But if you don't come down and do it, they seem like they win and I'm not going to have that happen."

PIX11 Photojournalist Darren McQuade has their story.