Rain and snow Tuesday night lead into a freezing Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A cold front is working its way into the region Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain and snow to the tri-state area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday for interior portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, and Western Bergen and Western Passaic counties in northeast New Jersey.

We can expect light snow to develop late in the day Tuesday over inland areas, with rain developing over coastal sections of the tri-state area. Rain will continue through the early evening, changing to snow late Tuesday night.

Total accumulations will range from a coating to an inch for coastal sections, 1 to 2 inches for western New Jersey, and 2 to 4 inches for northwest New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley.

A cold front will be the focus of a mix of precipitation this afternoon and tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in northwest areas. This is where most snow is anticipated. Further east and south, little to no snow expected. pic.twitter.com/FQaP0gdACm — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 29, 2019

In parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, temperatures will plunge to 20 to 40 degrees below zero, with wind chills at 35 to 60 below zero, between Tuesday and Thursday because of a polar vortex.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday in the tri-state area will be cloudy, with snow ending and skies clearing, but the core of the polar air will cross the tri-state area Wednesday into Thursday

The low temperature will be 23 in the city and low 20s in the suburbs, leading into a chilly and windy Wednesday, with the high only reaching 25 in the city and 20s in the suburbs.

Temperatures continue to dip after Wednesday, but the real story is the brutal wind chill.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but bitterly cold as arctic air invades the region, making it the coldest day of the week.

A gusty west wind will bring dangerous wind chills to much of the region Thursday, with the high temperature reaching the mid-teens and wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Friday is not much better. The high temperature will be 22 in the city and low 20s in the suburbs, with wind chills of 2 degrees below zero.